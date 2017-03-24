Harare city council’s failure to uphold transparency cause for concern

On March 22, 2017 the Harare City Council announced the appointment of Mr. Tendai Kwenda as the substantive Director for Finance, Edmore Nhekairo as substantive Director for Housing and Engineer Hosiah Chisango as substantive Director for Water.
Our concern as CHRA arises from the fact that Mr. Kwenda was involved in gross abuse of Harare City Council funds according to an audit from the Auditor General’s office which was released in February 2017.
The audit revealed that in 2015, five council bosses were collectively paid US$343 900 as holiday allowances yet there was no proof that they were on holiday.
The council bosses were also paid inflated performance bonuses amounting to US$607 250 and this was done without the approval of council.
The audit revealed that Mr. Kwenda, who was acting Finance Director then, received US$80 000 and US$40 800 respectively.
As CHRA, we believe that the City of Harare needs transparent, competent and innovative personnel with the capacity to turn around the fortunes of the local authority.
Zero tolerance to corruption should be at the core of the city council's values.