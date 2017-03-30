6:59 by Brenna Matendere Have your say: Former mayor Kombayi, MDC-T councilor get reprieve

Bulawayo High court judge Justice Nicholas Matonsi yesterday granted an interim relief barring declaration of by-elections in wards belonging to former Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and Alderman councilor Kenneth Sithole. The two MDC-T officials were controversially expelled from town house by Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere last month on flimsy grounds of corruption and misconduct.