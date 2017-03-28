11:28 by Kingston Jambawo Have your say: Failure to establish a Grand coalition will be catastrophic for Zimbabwe

Coalitions have been known to win elections against some of the most brutal dictatorships in the world from the likes of Augusto Pinochet of Chile to the recent ousting of the Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh. We do not need an opinion poll to measure the mood of hope and optimism among most Zimbabweans. It is clear that most Zimbabweans want a formidable force that can unseat the brutal autocratic ZANU PF regime at all costs. A good grand coalition may achieve this by avoiding another vote split which along with repression benefited ZANU PF in 2008.