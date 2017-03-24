13:47 by News24 Have your say: EXCLUSIVE: Is Tendai Biti ready to work with MDC’s Tsvangirai again?

Harare - Zimbabwe's fragile opposition could be on the verge of forging a formidable grand coalition against President Robert Mugabe ahead of next year’s polls, as it emerges one of Morgan Tsvangira's nemesis has buried the hatchet to stand up "dictatorship".