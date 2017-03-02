14:15 by Martin Have your say: EXCLUSIVE: Grace, Zanu-PF ‘very very cruel’ to ‘ancient’ Mugabe (video)

Harare – Zimbabwean opposition leader and former finance minister, Tendai Biti, says President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace and the ruling Zanu-PF party are cruel for pushing the nonagenarian to continue clinging to power. Mugabe, 93, quietly flew out of Harare early on Wednesday purportedly for Singapore in what his spokesperson George Charamba said was for