Court orders ZRP, Chihuri and Chombo to compensate villagers brutalised by cops

CHIPINGE Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira on Thursday 16 March 2017 ordered a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo to pay about $5 000 to some villagers who were mercilessly assaulted by some law enforcement agents two years ago.