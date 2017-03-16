16.3.2017 6:11
by Heal Zimbabwe

“Compensate victims” says Marondera residents…. as Gukurahundi debate escalates in Plumtree

On 15 March, 2017, the Parliament of Zimbabwe conducted National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Bill public hearings in Plumtree and Marondera. The hearings are part of the National Assembly’s public consultations on the national healing and reconciliation legislation. The countrywide consultations are taking place between 13 & 18 of March 2017.

The government gazetted the NPRC bill on 10 February 2017.The NPRC is one of the independent commissions established under chapter 12 of the constitution. The NPRC has a mandate to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation. The hearings also come after Parliament withdrew the previous NPRC bill in May of 2016 after stakeholders, and the public rejected most provisions which they viewed unprogressive.

The hearing in Plumtree started on time but just like the Bulawayo hearing, Gukurahundi debates dominated the hearing. Several participants at the hearing raised grave concerns about why up to the present day, government has not yet addressed Gukurahundi atrocities. In Marondera participants made special emphasis on the need to compensate victims of political violence.

In the public meetings conducted to date, Heal Zimbabwe noted that there were major recurring reconciliation issues that were highlighted. The following are some of the recurring issues noted in all the hearings so far:

Recurring issues

  • Bill should be clear on reparations and compensation to victims
  • Bill must compel NPRC to decentralize to ensure that everyone accesses its services
  • The Bill should be in all languages and be understood by all minority groups before it is passed
  • The bill must address Gukurahundi atrocities
  • The bill must be clear on the independence of the Commission
  • Bill should include a victim centered approach and language
  • Minister responsible for National healing should not interfere in the issuance of the certificate
  • The bill should guarantee protection of the victim or witness  who gives  evidence
  • The is need for clarity on the lifespan of the NPRC bill

Other issues raised in Marondera and Plumtree

  • Bill must allow victims to sue the NPRC if it fails its mandate
  • Bill must ensure non-recurrence of violence
  • The Bill must allow perpetrators of past violence to be prosecuted
  • The Bill must cater for economic and political victims in the diaspora
  • The bill does not encourage  truth telling
  • NPRC commission must have the right to source funds from anyone

 

Heal Zimbabwe continues to monitor the public hearing process. Below is the schedule for upcoming public hearings;

 

Team A Place Venue Time
16-03-2017 Bindura Tendai hall 13:00
16-03-2017 Gweru Gweru Civic centre 12:00
17-03-2017 Chinhoyi Cooksey Hall 12:00
18-03-2017 Harare Ambassador hotel 10:00
