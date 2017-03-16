6:11 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: “Compensate victims” says Marondera residents…. as Gukurahundi debate escalates in Plumtree

On 15 March, 2017, the Parliament of Zimbabwe conducted National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Bill public hearings in Plumtree and Marondera. The hearings are part of the National Assembly’s public consultations on the national healing and reconciliation legislation. The countrywide consultations are taking place between 13 & 18 of March 2017.