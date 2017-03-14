Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Friday March 24 – NIAA Vocal and Instrumental Eisteddfod 2017. The popular and valuable annual music Eisteddfod, featuring western and African music: vocal/instrumental/ solo/groups/choirs. Full information in the official programme on sale at Prince Edward School Music Centre. Tickets at the door $2 per session, season tickets $10. For more information contact niaa@yoafrica.com or call (04) 702989 or 0778 457773. Highlights: Tuesday March 14 to Thursday March 16, Junior Western Choirs, Twin Rivers School from 9am; Tuesday March 21 to Saturday March 24, Senior Western Choirs, Bands and Orchestras, Performing Arts Theatre, Harare International School (entrance off Rivonia Road, Northwood); Wednesday March 22, Vocal Challenge, best vocalists compete for trophies, 6.15pm, Performing Arts Theatre, Harare International School.
Tuesday March 14 to Tuesday April 18 – Mindfulness course. Jayne Pilossof and Jane Soper are offering this course each Tuesday afternoon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the Meditation Centre, 6 Borrowdale Lane. Cost $60. This course will introduce you to simple techniques to help you deal with the everyday ups and downs of life, learning how to be more at ease with yourself. Participants will learn simple meditation techniques which, spilling over into daily life, help give you more time to be at ease even when busy. Mindfulness offers an alternative to the relentless rush and speed, which pervades much of living today. Those who decide to take this course, need to be aware that if you are going to make a change it will take commitment. You will need to be prepared to spend about 30 minutes a day doing various practices, if you hope to get the full benefit of the course. Contact: janesport67@gmail.com or 0772 141746.
Thursday March 15 – Street Smart Selling Skills workshop. Your road to sales success with international speaker Mark Berger. Give your sales team the tools they need to succeed! The way we sell is changing rapidly. Customers are busier than ever before. Cold calling is just not working like it used to. Join Mark Berger and other sales professionals to discover the keys to increasing your sales.
8.30am to 5pm, Jacaranda Rooms, Rainbow Towers. Fee: $140 per delegate (including meals plus comprehensive sales training manual). Limited seating available so please book now. Call (04) 870333, 0775 570474, 0773 336828.
Saturday March 18 – Hartmann House Grades 3 and 4 Open Day. Starts 9am. Interested parents and their sons welcome (students to wear uniform). For queries e-mail trivellad@sgc.ac.zw
Sunday March 19 – Tree Society outing. All-day visit Mvurwi. Contact 0772 438697 or (04) 862066 for information. We meet in the CABS Centre car park at 7.30am for a prompt 7.45am start. Bring the usual lunch, drinks, chair, hat, suntan lotion and anything else you need.
Tuesday March 21 – Fun team quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed. Arrivals 6.15pm for a 6,45pm start. All welcome and no cover charge. Dinner and soft drinks available (byo alcoholic drinks). Bring a team or join up with a team. Booking essential; call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Quizmaster Stewart Mackinlay.
Wednesday March 22 – Gardening courses by Ann Hamilton King. 12 Fleetwood Road, Alexandra Park. Beginners $20, Intermediate $25 and Advanced $30 per gardener. From 8am to 4pm. Contact (04) 744029 or 745702 or 0772 133016 to book.
Friday March 24 – Best of Zimbabwe Expo. Information on members of this prestigious grouping of hospitality establishments around the country. Bronte Hotel, 10am to 5pm. Specially aimed at travel trade, event and travel organisers, diplomatic missions and corporates. No entry fee.
Saturday March 25 – Senior Citizens Club tea dance. From 2pm to 5pm at the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre, corner Fife Ave/Colquhoun Street. $5 entry at the door. Music by Steve Theron. Tea and food. Cash bar available. Raffle prizes to be won. So put on your dancing shoes and come and enjoy an afternoon of fun. If anyone would like to donate a plate of food for the event, this would be much appreciated. Call (04) 250093 or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw to book a table.
Saturday March 25 – Eisteddfod Final Concert. The final part of the 2017 National Institute of Allied Arts Eisteddfod. 6.30 pm at Performing Arts Theatre, Harare International School. Tickets on sale at The Spotlight, Reps Theatre.
Saturday March 25 – Dinner dance evening at Delhi Palace. Music by Mande Snyman. Delhi Palace restaurant, Sam Levy’s Village, starting at 7pm. Book by calling 0783 909775/6, 0779 548346, 0734 413119.
Saturday March 25 – Dancesport competition, ballroom and Latin. Theme: Moving to Music. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, Borrowdale Road, starting at 5.30pm. Bar and catering available. Tables (only by booking), $15 per person. Seat tickets available at the door $10 per person, $5 pensioners, children under 10 free. Exciting evening of dance for the whole family. Contact: 0772 302232 or 0776 270311 or mish@mweb.co.zw
Saturday March 25 – Tree Society outing. Visit to the home of Peter and Frances Morris. Meet at 215pm for a 2.30pm start. Contact 0772 438697 or (04) 862066 for information.
Sunday March 26 – Eisteddfod Junior Highlights Concert. The final part of the National Institute of Allied Arts Eisteddfod for the juniors. 11am, Performing Arts Theatre, Harare International School. Tickets on sale at The Spotlight, Reps Theatre.
Wednesday March 29 to Saturday April 1 – The Art of Dance and Song. Presented by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the National Ballet. Twin Rivers School, performances 7pm each night with additional 2.30pm matinee Saturday. Book at the Ballet Centre, East Road, Belgravia (just behind the Belgravia shopping centre), call (04) 336706.
Friday March 31 – St George’s College Grades 6 and 7 Open Day. Starts 4pm. Interested parents and their sons welcome (students to wear uniform). For queries e-mail registrar@stgeorges.co.zw
Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2 – Album launch by Ovation and FaB Fusion. A launch show to début their new CD Mixed Bag, plus bringing back by popular demand last year’s successful and spectacular All That Jazz show, featuring the jazz queens Kate Rudder, Mande Snyman, Zeena The Diva and more. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Friday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children under 12 and pensioners. Tickets available online or direct from The Spotlight (www.thespotlight.co.zw) or call 0772 687067or (04)308159. Tickets also available from the restaurant. The event will be a relaxed picnic-style event. Food and drinks available from the restaurant – no cooler boxes. Bring blankets and chairs. Tickets also available from Mande Snyman: call 0772 245292.
Saturday April 1 – Easter Craft Fair. 9am to 2pm, Christian Counselling Centre, 8 Coltman Rd, Mount Pleasant. Beautiful handmade items on sale, as well as wrought ironware, soft furnishings, wildlife photography, hammocks, jewellery, throws, lampshades and other items. Also food stalls, Zimbarista and jumping castles. Entry $2 adults, $1 pensioners, children under 12 free. Swipe machines available. Support local artisans. Contact: adie.wilsher@outlook.com
Sunday April 2 – Strings with a touch of flute. Performance by the Harare Chamber Orchestra. Arundel school chapel, 3pm. Works by Bach, Vivaldi and Elgar. Entry by donation.
Tuesday April 4 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Arrivals 6.15pm for a 6.45pm start. Supper available and soft drinks on sale. No entry fee. Join a team or bring a team. Accent is on fun at this event, for which booking is essential: call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Quiz host Lee Mackinlay.
Wednesday April 5, Wednesday April 12 and Wednesday April 19 – Silver Spoon Cookery Course. Once a week, the course will be from 9 am to 3 pm and will cover good housekeeping and cookery. Participants will be shown the foundation of building a menu for not only the everyday meal but also for special occasions. Under the guidance of Ann Hamilton King. $80 per student. Pre-payment is required to confirm your booking and space is limited. Contact Ann or Joyline on (04) 744029 or 745704 or 0772 133016.
Thursday April 6 to Monday April 10 – Zambezi River Ride. The Lomagundi College Zambezi River Ride is a mountain bike event, all proceeds from which will be directed to ZimParks’ anti-poaching efforts in the Hurungwe area. Download registration forms from www.lomagundi.com (available on the Lomagundi College and Primary School pages). E-mail filled-in forms to: lcpsheadmaster@lomagundi.com for registration.
Saturday April 8 – Family Fun Day. In aid of the The Emerald Hill Children’s Home, this will be held at Gateway High School from 10am to 4.0pm. Live music by FabFusion and Ovation band, and other artistes. Braai and food stalls, travel, arts and craft stalls, paintball, target practice, zorb balls, water slides and more. Free jumping castle and balloons for children distributed by Simbisa Brands Mascots. Entry $2, toddlers free. Tickets can be paid for in advance by contacting Admin on 0773 589299 or (04) 336044, or e-mailing admin@emeraldhome.co.zw.
Saturday April 8 – the DStv Ngoma Awards Cocktail Gala. Presenting the awards for advertising excellence in 2016. Open to all, especially advertising agencies and people involved in advertising in any way. Book with Judy Macdonald, call (04) 870306 or e-mail empire@mango.zw.
Saturday April 15 – Juliasdale Easter Fair. Home produce, crafts, books, food and drink, music and fun. Claremont Golf Club, Juliasdale. Too book a table call Guy Cary on 0776 835481.
Monday April 17 and Tuesday April 18 – Youth Leadership Development Programme. Looking for something constructive for your teenage son or daughter to do over the April holiday? Encourage them to apply for the upcoming Lead The Future workshop. It’s an excellent opportunity to build solid leadership skills, learn strategies to navigate the challenges of youth, determine personal values and goals and set them up for success and significance as young adults. Visit www.ideal-africa.org to apply and to get more information. Places are limited.
Friday April 21 – Bassey, Buble and Bieber. Hot on the heels of March’s successful Abba night, it’s supper show night for April at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Starts 7pm. Booking essential, call or whatsapp 0785 300144 or book at the restaurant. A fun musical event for all ages.
Sunday April 23 – First Drag Race of 2017. Public drag racing at Donnybrook Raceway, partnered by hp lubes/Castrol and Financial Gazette. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all fans and competitors, with 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼-mile unlimited runs. Public can enter these events, register on the day. Terms and conditions will apply. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. More info from 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw, or visit www.facebook.com/Sables Dragpro Zimbabwe Harare. Race the Track, not the Street.
Wednesday April 26 and Thursday April 27 – Public relations seminar. One-and-a-half-day focus event for PR professionals, especially those working at senior level. The seminar will include a writing workshop, which can be attended separately. Enquiries: call or whatsapp 0785 300144. Content ranges from PR planning and evaluation to e-communication, and is also aimed at people in sales, marketing and other PR-related fields.
Monday May 1 to Sunday May 7 – Super Tag 2017. Healthy sporting fun for boys and girls from Grades 0 to 7. One week of training followed by a tournament, all at St George’s College. E-mail Doug or Shae Trivella on dtrivella@gmail.com or strivella77@gmail.com for details and registration forms, or call 0772 228006 (Doug) or 0775 887944 (Shae). Visit www.facebook.com/sportsapprentice. Super Tag 2017 is the most exciting children’s event of the year, every year, sponsored by Titan Law, in conjunction with Davies Events.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 17-20; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Good Friday, Friday April 14; Easter Saturday, Saturday April 15; Easter, Sunday April 16; Easter Monday, Monday April 17; Independence Day, Tuesday April 18; Workers’ Day, Monday May 1; Africa Day, Thursday May 25; Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
Tinkabell Deli: at popular Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Open daily for croissants, pies, coffee, sandwiches to take away. Also on sale, special jams, chutneys, wines, cheeses and chillies. A great selection from a restaurant with some of the finest cuisine in Harare. Call 0782 475481 for information and to order takeaways.
The Spice Lounge: venue for all occasions – corporate functions, engagement parties, weddings, anniversary parties, other special occasions, seminars, conferences, birthday parties. Outdoor catering and much more at this popular restaurant. Call 0779 581000 or email spiceloungezim@gmail.com
Excellent function venue: Looking for a good venue to hold a function or meeting, be it small or large? Contact the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre on (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm) or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw. Centrally situated on corner Fife Avenue/Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with secure parking, catering and bar facilities, very pleasant surroundings at reasonable rates. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest! Bookings open now.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return.
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).