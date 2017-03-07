CHRA statement on 2017 international women’s day

On International Women’s Day, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) celebrates the role and potential of women in creating a better world.
This year, the International Women’s Day is being commemorated under the theme #BeBoldForChange.
In line with the 2017 theme, CHRA reiterates the importance of women empowerment to enable them to contribute towards social, economic as well as political development in societies.
On this important day, CHRA notes with concern how the deteriorating situation in Harare, (including other cities in Zimbabwe as well) which has come as a result of poor service delivery, is impacting negatively on the lives of women.
Research has shown that the impact of poor service delivery is felt more by women who mostly use public services to meet household needs. As is the case in Harare, it is women who bear the brunt of poor service delivery in the form of erratic water supplies as well as non-collection of refuse in residential areas.
As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, CHRA calls upon responsible authorities to urgently address the deteriorating situation in Harare which has seen women being the biggest victims of the failure by authorities to offer effective service delivery.
In keeping up with enhancing the capacity of women to contribute towards development in their communities, CHRA prioritizes the involvement of women in service delivery issues hence our continued effort to ensure women are at the center of our community programmes.
We believe that by capacitating women in service delivery issues, we can be able to create clean and safe places for residents.
On International Women's Day, CHRA also calls for an urgent address of some of the barriers to women empowerment in Zimbabwe and these include highly patriarchal societies, low political representation as well as women being exposed to violence in both private and public spaces.