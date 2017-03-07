11:38 by Martin Have your say: CHRA statement on 2017 international women’s day

On International Women’s Day, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) celebrates the role and potential of women in creating a better world. This year, the International Women’s Day is being commemorated under the theme #BeBoldForChange. In line with the 2017 theme, CHRA reiterates the importance of women empowerment to enable them to contribute towards social,