Chivaviro to launch new album

The album features 12 songs. The album that features Zimbabwe’s top musician Leonard Zhakata among other top gospel artistes from Zimbabwe and South Africa already has two songs Maranatha and Tariro that have become instant hits with gospel music lovers.
The plug song Maranatha (Come Lord Jesus), currently topping gospel top 10 music charts on Radio Zimbabwe features musicians that include Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Agatha Murudzwa, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Olinda Marova, Josh Kays and his wife, Juliet, South Africans Muzi, Putuma and Zandie among others .
Chivaviro, the man behind the hit song Ebenezer said the album was another blessing from the Lord.
In an interview from his base in South Africa, Chivaviro said: “Judging by the way the song Maranatha has been received by the fans, this might be our best album to date. The Lord has made us able to gather again veteran artistes together and other upcoming artistes.”
He added: “We are taking off from Mhepo Inoperekedza and I am sure fans will like most if not all the tracks on the album because each song is unique on its own.” “All our albums have been carryng eight tracks but on this album we will be having 12 tracks for the first time,” explained the Ebenezer hit maker.
Some of the notable tracks include Chechi Yoenda Sehondo that features Mechanic Manyeruke and Handinyarare that features Oliver Mtukudzi. More tracks on the album incluse Tariro Yangu, Zvaitwa Zvaitwa, Wabaiwa and Muna Vanhu Venyu led by Tsungi Chivaviro-Maburutse. Dzokera Kwawabva, Sorry, Mwari Ndiye Tsvingo led by Machaya Chivaviro featuring Trinity Methodist Choir, Dondifemerai and Glory complete the album.
The anthemic Ebenezer, his previous song has paved way for the meteoric rise to stardom. Chivaviro has appeared as one of the Zimbabwe’s gospel music symbols of achievement. Chivaviro has bagged numerous local and international awards at the Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards. He won the Song of the Year, Best Song Writer and Best Produced Album of the year.
He was awarded the best collaboration song at the Trumpet Africa Gospel Music Awards (TAGMA) in Pretoria, South Africa last year. TAGMA, is aimed at honouring Gospel music artists in Africa and the diaspora. It bestows awards to deserving artists and develop their gospel music talent, exposing the underdogs of the gospel music industry to the world.Featured