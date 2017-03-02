2nd anniversary of the disappearance of Itai Dzamara

The United States remains deeply concerned about Mr. Dzamara’s whereabouts and wellbeing. The lack of progress in this case raises doubts about the intention of the authorities responsible for the investigation.
We once again call on Zimbabwean authorities to show their commitment to protecting the constitutionally-guaranteed human rights of all Zimbabweans, regardless of political beliefs or affiliation. We again call on Zimbabwean authorities to mobilize the full extent of their resources to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Dzamara’s abduction, and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.
This is not an issue of politics. This is an issue of basic human rights and rule of law. All citizens of Zimbabwe have the right to life and personal liberty, the right to participate in peaceful political activities, including the right to demonstrate and petition peacefully, and the right to express themselves freely and without repercussion. We stand together with Mr. Dzamara, the Dzamara family and the people of Zimbabwe in demanding resolution in this case and in supporting their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.