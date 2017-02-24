16:12 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR rescues Bulawayo students

BULAWAYO-Several Bulawayo Polytechnic College students whose future had been shattered by the overzealous implementation of a new Mathematics policy are breathing a sigh of relief following the intervention of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).Six students had been barred from registering for the national not possess an Ordinary Level Mathematics pass.