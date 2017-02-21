Zim police arrest MDC-T party youth leader over 2016 anti-govt protest

Chidziva, aged 36 years, was charged with committing public violence in contravention of Section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
ZRP officers alleged that Chidziva, who was represented by Sharon Hofisi, Jeremiah Bamu and Dorcas Chitiyo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, addressed some MDC-T party supporters on 24 August 2016, about six months ago, and incited them to commit public violence.
The law enfocement agents claimed that Chidziva together with other Harare residents who include Tinotenda Mhungu, who was arrested last year and charged with committing public violence, burnt some state-owned vehicles, assaulted some police officers and looted some shops in Harare’s central business district.
Chidziva was released after being interrogated by the ZRP officers and was advised that he would be summoned if the police officers intend to pursue the matter.