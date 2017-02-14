Zim courts acquits pro-democracy campaigner over Prof Moyo’s citizen’s arrest

Ngadziore had been on trial after he was arrested on Tuesday 02 November 2016 and charged with contravening Section 25 (5) of the Public Order and Security (POSA).
Prosecutors claimed that Ngadziore, whom they accused of being affiliated to the #Tajamuka pressure group, allegedly organised and convened an unsanctioned gathering on 17 October 2016 at the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development’s Department of Industrial Training and Trade Testing Harare Regional Office located in the capital demanding the immediate arrest of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo for allegedly misappropriating funds belonging to the Zimbabwe Development Fund (ZimDef). Prosecutors alleged that Ngadziore, who was the convenor, addressed the gathering without notifying regulatory authority of ZRP Harare Central Police District.
But on Monday 13 February 2017, Magistrate Ncube discharged Ngadziore at the close of the State case after ruling that the pro-democracy campaigner had no case to answer as the State had failed to establish a prima facie case against the human rights activist.