Zim courts acquits pro-democracy campaigner over Prof Moyo's citizen's arrest

HARARE Magistrate Lazini Ncube on Monday 13 February 2017 set free pro-democracy campaigner Denford Ngadziore, who had been on trial for allegedly attempting to effect a citizen’s arrest on Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo.