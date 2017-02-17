Tsvangirai’s hope for 2018, urges people to vote

The Biometric Voter Registration System (BVRS) is a highly advanced information system that allows enrolling and identifying millions of voters quickly. The possibility of election fraud is minimized, at the same time considerably accelerating the voter identification process.
Addressing journalists in Mutare yesterday before a meeting of Manicaland provincial and district executive party leaders, Tsvangirai urged people to register as voters.
“People are concerned at the potential for vote rigging by Zanu PF. They know of the past processes. Now that there will be the new biometric process we hope there will be no election fraud,” he said.
“People have been calling for free, fair and credible elections and I now encourage them to go and register,” he said. The MDC-T leader implored the United Nations to now monitor and partner the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in the purchasing of the biometric voter registration equipment.
“We need the United Nations to come in and help in the purchasing of the equipment. There is $200 million for that,” he said.
He urged ZEC to continue working towards holding free and fair elections through implementing other necessary reforms.
“There have been cases of voter intimidation. There is fear in people about their future. Past elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by intimidation and violence. We are worried about SADC and the African Union because in the past they have endorsed elections that have not been free and fair,” explained Tsvangirai.
"The situation has been worsened by the partisan conduct of the security services who have been unleashing violence against MDC supporters during elections. We are worried about the selection of election observers who are aligned to Zanu PF. This has reduced the confidence of ordinary Zimbabweans in the ability of the observers to preside over free and fair elections," he said.