9.2.2017 6:25
by Luke Tamborinyoka

Tsvangirai winds Midlands tour

President Morgan Tsvangirai today held meetings with opinion leaders from Shurugwi, Vungu and Chiwundura before winding his day with a three-hour lively engagement with students in the Midlands town of Gweru.

Morgan Tsvangirai

The emerging consensus during this listening tour is that 2018 presents every Zimbabwean with a perfect opportunity to retire misgovernance and give a new government the mandate to resolve the simmering national grievances.

The concerns of traditional leaders, the church, business and students remain the same across the provinces. The consensus is that every sector must prepare to actively participate in the next election to chart a new direction for the country.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change

