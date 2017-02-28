Tsvangirai winds up Mashonaland East tour

The people’s President leaves the province informed and enriched after his two-day engagement with opinion leaders from Mudzi, Mutoko, Murehwa, Wedza, Goromonzi, Chivhu and Marondera.
Traditional leaders, chiefs, headmen and other opinion leaders opened up to him about the fear being instilled in them by Zanu PF ahead of the next election. However, they all said they are geared to ensure that come 2018, they will elect a new government to address the debilitating grievances affecting the nation.
The Mash East provincial assembly was held in a carnival atmosphere after several former party stalwarts who had joined other political formations announced that they had come home for good.
From Mashonaland East, President Tsvangirai leaves for another three days in Mashonaland Central, where he kicks off his programme tomorrow in Mount Darwin.
It continues to be an enriching experience, sitting down with community leaders under the tree and in huts to discuss the national crisis and together sculpt a new governance culture post-Mugabe in 2018.
So tomorrow, it’s Mashonaland Central.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications