Tsvangirai winds up Manicaland tour

It has been an enriching engagement with opinion leaders from Chipinge to Nyanga. The consultations revealed fear and intimidation in the communities, abuse of traditional leaders, scepticism over ZEC independence as well as the biometric voting system.
President Tsvangirai has been on a tour to consult people on the crisis facing the country and the governance architecture post-2018, among other issues.
The popular people’s President is going on a short break and will resume the provincial consultation programme in Mashonaland East after which he will move to Mashonaland Central and lastly Mashonaland West in early March
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change