5:41 by Luke Tamborinyoka Have your say: Tsvangirai meets opinion leaders and informal miners in Midlands North

President Morgan Tsvangirai today met opinion leaders in Kadoma, addressed a provincial assembly meeting at the party office in Kwekwe and met informal miners (makorokoza) in Redcliff where he came face to face with the debilitating social effects on families of the collapse of Ziscosteel.