Tsvangirai juggernaut rolls into Masvingo

The Masvingo consultations kicked off here in Gutu where the people’s President is meeting traditional leaders, church leaders, pensioners and other community leaders. The meetings are private engagements where there are no party slogans, the only business being the crisis facing the country and the governance culture we should sculpt post-Mugabe in 2018.
So fearful has the regime become of these consultation programmes, particularly with traditional leaders that the Gutu DA called an emergency meeting with chiefs and headmen to scuttle the MDC leader’s engagements.
However, the turnout was good as most turned up to discuss the future of the country they love with President Tsvangirai.
After his meeting here in Gutu, President Tsvangirai leaves for a similar meeting in Bikita. Tomorrow, the people’s President will be have similar engagements in Zaka. He will be here in Masvingo for the next three days.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications