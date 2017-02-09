‘Someone tell Mugabe’: Obama’s post-presidency pics rile Zimbabweans

Zimbabweans are looking at them and wishing their 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe would take a leaf out of the former US leader’s book and hand over power.
“Someone needs to tell Mugabe that life after presidency isn’t so bad,” said @Dobie_M in a widely-retweeted tweet.
Mugabe has been in power for nearly 37 years. Despite evidence of increasing frailty, he still plans to stand for re-election next year. He’s seen to be being held in place by his wife Grace and a faction of his Zanu-PF party loyal to her.
Retorted one Zimbabwean: “You think Grace would do that for us?”
There was even a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Mugabe should rival Obama and go bungee-jumping: after all, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s top tourist resort, offers that activity.
Commented @ali_naka: “Africa’s ‘greatest’ leader cannot be upstaged by Obama – villagers recommend bungee jumping for his 93rd birthday.”
Mugabe turns 93 on February 21. Supporters are planning a $2.5m party.
See some of the tweets below
Someone needs to tell Mugabe that life after Presidency isn’t so bad… https://t.co/Z6GrilsYD5
— M. S. Dobie (@Dobie_M) February 7, 2017
Former president Barack Obama kite-surfs and horses around with billionaire buddy Richard Branson https://t.co/p3dOuYdRST pic.twitter.com/rlYJLHBBZ1
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 7, 2017
Africa’s “greatest” leader cannot be upstaged by Obama- Villagers recommend bungee jumping for his 93rd birthday https://t.co/ezZTri7qgM
— African (@ali_naka) February 8, 2017