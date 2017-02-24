Partying amid poverty

MOLA, KARIBA-Underfed and walking barefoot, children here trudge through bushes risking wild animals just to get to “school”.Despite their palpable poverty, they are still pursuing education with vigour.But, arriving at Kauzhumba Primary School, one is left with a feeling that the government is doing little, if anything at all, to match these children’s determination.A dilapidated shed of asbestos sheets under wooden poles makes for a classroom.