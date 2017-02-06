6.2.2017 15:36
Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 6th to 9th February

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public.  Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak.  If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets.  Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Monday 6th February at 2.00 pm

Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Oral evidence from a private citizen on the Statutory Instrument 125 of 2013.

Venue:  Committee Room 1

Committee Clerk: Ms Masara

Note:  The Statutory Instrument contains the Children’s (Non-Public Service probation Officers) Regulations. The focus will be on operationalising the Regulations. A copy of the Regulations is available on the Veritas website [here].

Portfolio Committee: ICT, Postal and Courier

Oral Evidence from POTRAZ on the recent increase in data charges.

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Committee Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Tuesday 7th February at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development

Oral Evidence from the Female Students Network on the plight of female students in Colleges and Universities.

Venue: Committee Room No. 4

Clerk: Mr Kunzwa

Tuesday 7th February at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee: SDG’s

Oral evidence from the Food and Nutrition Council.

Venue: Committee Room 413

Clerk: Mrs Hazvina

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development on the Status of Agricultural Colleges and an update on Command Agriculture.

Venue: Senate Chamber

Clerk: Mr Chiremba

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Ministry on the allocation of national revenues to the provinces and local authorities.

Venue: National Assembly

Clerk: Ms Macheza

Wednesday 8th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on the resuscitation of ZISCO steel.

Venue:  Committee Room No. 3

Clerk: Ms Masara

Thursday 9th February at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture

Oral evidence from the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education on the new curriculum.

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Thursday 9th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from Permanent Secretary for Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment on the mandate and operations of the Zimbabwe Youth Council.

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Clerk: Ms Zenda-Mudzova

What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

The committee is due to  deliberate on the Draft Report on Sexual Reproductive Health, HIV and AIDS Governance Workshop.

