Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 27th February to 2nd March

If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.
The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 27th February at 2.00 pm
Portfolio Committee: Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence from Telecommunications Workers Unions on working conditions for their members.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Committee Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Tuesday 28th February at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development
Oral evidence from City of Harare on the involvement of the City at the Caledonia Housing Project.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Clerk: Ms Macheza
Thursday 2nd March at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
Oral evidence from the Minister of Sport and Recreation on the National Sports Policy.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Clerk: Mr Munjenge
What Other Committees Will be Doing
Portfolio Committee: Finance and Economic Development
Analysis of the 2017 Monetary Policy Statement (Closed Meeting).
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedFeatured