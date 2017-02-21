21.2.2017 13:40
Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 21st to 23rd February

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Veritas apologises for being unable to send this bulletin out in time to include the Committee meetings held yesterday, Monday 20th February.

Tuesday 21st February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

Oral evidence from Mr Kapfunde on allegations of corruption against Hwange Local Board

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber.

Committee Clerk: Ms Macheza

Thematic Committee: SDG’s

Oral Evidence from the Traditional Medical Practitioners Council on SDG No. 3

Venue: Committee Room 413

Clerk: Mrs Hazvina

Thursday 23rd February at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Peace and Security

Oral evidence from the Minister of Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development on Command Agriculture

Venue:  Committee Room No. 4

Clerk: Mr Kunzwa

Thursday 23rd February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Director of Operations at the Zimbabwe Youth Council on their operations

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Clerk: Ms Zenda

What Other Committees Will be Doing

Public Hearings on Constitution Amendment Bill

Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

The Committee will be conducting Public hearings on Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill [H.B. 1-2017] outside Harare.  A full schedule of the public hearings is available here.

Committee Reports being Prepared

Portfolio Committee: ICT, Postal and Courier Services

The committee will consider its draft report on ZIMPOST [closed meeting].

