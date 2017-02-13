13.2.2017 12:56
Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 13th to 16th February

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 13th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructure Development

Oral evidence from Central Mechanical Equipment Department [CMED], National Handling Services [NHS], Traffic Safety Council, National Railways of Zimbabwe [NRZ] and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, on their Strategic Plans

Venue:  Committee Room No. 1

Committee Clerk: Ms Macheza

Public Accounts Committee

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on the 2014 and 2015 findings by the Auditor-General on the Appropriation and Fund Accounts (continuation)

Venue:  Committee Room No. 4

Committee Clerk: Mrs Nyawo

Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development

Oral evidence from the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development on—

  1. STEM policy [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics]
  2. Lecturers recruitment policy and universities
  3. ZIMDEF audited financial statements

Venue:  Committee Room No. 3

Committee Clerk: Mrs Hazvina

Monday 13th February at 2.00 pm

Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Oral evidence from the Apex Council on National Health Insurance

Venue:  Committee Room No. 1

Committee Clerk: Ms Masara

Tuesday 14th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation

Oral evidence from the Grain Millers Association on the challenges in the sector

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Committee Clerk: Mr Chiremba

Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development

Oral evidence from the City of Harare on the city’s involvement at the Caledonia Project

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber.

Committee Clerk: Ms Macheza

Thematic Committee: SDG’s

Oral evidence from the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe [NATPHARM] on SDG No. 3: Ensuring and Promoting Healthy Lives for All at All Ages

Venue: Committee Room 413

Clerk: Mrs Hazvina

Wednesday 15th February at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care on—

  1. Maternal health and child care and user fees
  2. Progress made towards eradicating TB in Zimbabwe
  3. Update on the proposed Public Health Bill

Venue:  Committee Room No. 1

Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse

Thematic Committee: Human Rights

Oral evidence from the Msasa Project on Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery

Venue:  Committee Room No. 4

Committee Clerk: Mr Manhivi

Thursday 16th February at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture

Oral evidence on National Sports from the Minister of Sport and Recreation

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Clerk: Mr Munjenge

Thursday 16th February at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Director of Operations at the Zimbabwe Youth Council on their operations

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Clerk: Ms Zenda

What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session

Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs

The committee will experience a Half-Day Diplomatic Training Course.

Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment

The committee will consider the finial draft report on the circumstances surrounding the non-establishment of the Community Share Ownership Trusts in Mutoko and Mudzi districts.

