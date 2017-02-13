Open Parliamentary Committee Meetings: 13th to 16th February

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 13th February at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructure Development
Oral evidence from Central Mechanical Equipment Department [CMED], National Handling Services [NHS], Traffic Safety Council, National Railways of Zimbabwe [NRZ] and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, on their Strategic Plans
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Committee Clerk: Ms Macheza
Public Accounts Committee
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on the 2014 and 2015 findings by the Auditor-General on the Appropriation and Fund Accounts (continuation)
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Committee Clerk: Mrs Nyawo
Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development
Oral evidence from the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development on—
- STEM policy [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics]
- Lecturers recruitment policy and universities
- ZIMDEF audited financial statements
Venue: Committee Room No. 3
Committee Clerk: Mrs Hazvina
Monday 13th February at 2.00 pm
Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Oral evidence from the Apex Council on National Health Insurance
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Committee Clerk: Ms Masara
Tuesday 14th February at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation
Oral evidence from the Grain Millers Association on the challenges in the sector
Venue: Senate Chamber
Committee Clerk: Mr Chiremba
Portfolio Committee: Local Government, Rural and Urban Development
Oral evidence from the City of Harare on the city’s involvement at the Caledonia Project
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Committee Clerk: Ms Macheza
Thematic Committee: SDG’s
Oral evidence from the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe [NATPHARM] on SDG No. 3: Ensuring and Promoting Healthy Lives for All at All Ages
Venue: Committee Room 413
Clerk: Mrs Hazvina
Wednesday 15th February at 9.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care on—
- Maternal health and child care and user fees
- Progress made towards eradicating TB in Zimbabwe
- Update on the proposed Public Health Bill
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral evidence from the Msasa Project on Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Committee Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Thursday 16th February at 9.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
Oral evidence on National Sports from the Minister of Sport and Recreation
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Clerk: Mr Munjenge
Thursday 16th February at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Director of Operations at the Zimbabwe Youth Council on their operations
Venue: Senate Chamber
Clerk: Ms Zenda
What Other Committees Will be Doing in Closed Session
Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs
The committee will experience a Half-Day Diplomatic Training Course.
Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment
The committee will consider the finial draft report on the circumstances surrounding the non-establishment of the Community Share Ownership Trusts in Mutoko and Mudzi districts.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedFeatured