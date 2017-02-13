New National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill

The new version of this Bill was gazetted on 10th February and is available on the Veritas website link.
Comments invited
Public comments and submissions on the Bill are invited – they must reach Parliament on or before Friday 3rd March 2017. Comments must be sent to the Clerk of Parliament – by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by post to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or by delivery to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare. Comments will be considered by the relevant Parliamentary Committee(s).
Public hearings coming
Public hearings on the Bill will be conducted in due course.
