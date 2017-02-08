8.2.2017 13:07
by Staff Reporter

Mujuru fires Mutasa and Gumbo

Speaking at a press conference here today Mujuru announced that more members of the party would be expelled soon. She accused them of working for zanu(pf) - president Robert Mugabe's party. Mujuru said Mutasa and Gumbo were part of a group that was disrupting "the democratic process" within the party.

Rugare Gumbo

Zimpf was formed last year by several officials who had been sacked from Mugabe’s Zanu (pf) after being accused of trying to wrestle power from the 92 year-old president.

“All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’etat and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the people’s cause of unequivocal liberation,” said Mujuru.

Other senior executives sacked were Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Margaret Dongo, Claudius Makova,  Luckson Kandemiri (youth leader) and Munacho Mutezo.

Makoni Peace club launches “peace pledges” ahead of 2018 Elections
Zimbabwe Zim protest pastor Mawarire to appear before Harare court

Post published in: Featured

Related

  • wilbert

    Comrade Teura Ropa (Spill Blood) is spilling blood already!