Mujuru fires Mutasa and Gumbo

Zimpf was formed last year by several officials who had been sacked from Mugabe’s Zanu (pf) after being accused of trying to wrestle power from the 92 year-old president.
“All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’etat and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the people’s cause of unequivocal liberation,” said Mujuru.
Other senior executives sacked were Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Margaret Dongo, Claudius Makova, Luckson Kandemiri (youth leader) and Munacho Mutezo.