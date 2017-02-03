7:47 by Benjamin Molife Have your say: Mugabe must be forced to go!!!

The pictures that you see of whats up, facebook and other social networking medias about Zimbabwe makes one shed a tear, of recent our people in Mbare dump site pictured picking up fruits from rotten smelly dump which is reported, will wash them to go and resell in the CBD. Surely if I may ask those that are in power WHY WHY WHY is that our people have been reduced to such?