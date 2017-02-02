2.2.2017 8:10
by Staff Reporter

Mawarire arrested

The Pastor who led the “My Flag” movement and then fled the country after threats against him and his family, returned to Zimbabwe last night and was detained immediately. He is in custody this morning – held by the “Law and Order Section” of the Police who deal with politically related matters. He will be brought to Court this morning and we are told he is to be charged with “undermining constitutional Government”. That is a new charge to me. Local Pastors and lawyers are assisting him and will accompany him to Court.

Pastor Evan Mawarire

  • Simon M

    this is actually a great ploy by the pastor at a time where trump is in control and a conservative religious american party in power. heaven help zim if something happens to this guy while hes detained.