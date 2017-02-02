Mawarire arrested

The Pastor who led the “My Flag” movement and then fled the country after threats against him and his family, returned to Zimbabwe last night and was detained immediately. He is in custody this morning – held by the “Law and Order Section” of the Police who deal with politically related matters. He will be brought to Court this morning and we are told he is to be charged with “undermining constitutional Government”. That is a new charge to me. Local Pastors and lawyers are assisting him and will accompany him to Court.