13:26 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Makoni Peace club launches “peace pledges” ahead of 2018 Elections

In a move that is expected to build social cohesion and peace in Makoni ward 12, a peace club established by a community that works with Heal Zimbabwe, Tasimuka peace club has utilised its collaborative neutral platforms (nhimbes) to encourage community leaders to pledge for peace ahead of the 2018 elections.