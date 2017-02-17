Health sector burns as doctors strike persists

In so doing we wish to reiterate and lament the undesirable exposure of patients and indeed all Zimbabweans to violations of their right to healthcare. We note that while the bickering and gerrymandering continues patients continue to suffer. It is therefore important for the responsible institutions to address the concerns of the doctors to avoid needle loss of lives in Zimbabwe’s hospitals.
Medical professionals are an important cog in the resuscitation and development of the health sector. We believe prioritizing their conditions of service will motivate the doctors to contribute towards better health outcomes for the nation. We therefore, as ZADHR, stand in solidarity with the striking doctors as they not only work to enhance their well being but to enhance quality of healthcare to all Zimbabweans. Health Professionals are pivotal in the advancement of the right to healthcare as enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe.
ZADHR therefore calls upon the Ministry of Health and Child Care to urgently improve the conditions of work for health professionals instead of issuing threats of ostracisation and victimization and to ensure that essential drugs and medicines are provided in all public health institutions.