Heal Zimbabwe condemns intimidation of voters in Mwenezi East

Heal Zimbabwe expresses grave concern over reports of intimidation of citizens recorded in Mwenezi East constituency ahead of the 08 April 2017 by election. On 8 January 2017, ZANU PF ward 4 Chairperson, Tobias Mahowa, held a meeting at Chimbudzi business Centre. At the meeting, he encouraged people to register to vote as soon as voter registration for the by election commences.