12:48 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Fire and water

I met a man today who is weighed down by pressures from every side: the bank, his fellow workers and his family situation. I wished I could give him courage to fight back! I longed for him to sit down and think out a plan of action and decide to “do it.” There are gifts you can give people but you cannot give them the will to struggle. They must find that within themselves.