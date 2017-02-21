He told a recent meeting organized by the Confederation of the Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Manicaland Chapter: “I often have local business people in my office complaining about the Chinese dominance in the country. But, my question is where are you when the Chinese come and do the same businesses in your area? You must copy the way they are doing those businesses.”
Chinese nationals who own businesses in Zimbabwe have been strongly criticized for abusing local workers and flouting labour regulations.
The MDC-T has demanded that the abuses be stopped immediately. Chinese investors are exempted from the Black Economic Empowerment Programme which requires the handing over of 51% of all foreign owned firms to local control.
Chinese companies are also given a free hand by the government to run their mines and companies without any regard to the labour laws.
Don’t be jealous of Chinese – Chinamasa
He told a recent meeting organized by the Confederation of the Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Manicaland Chapter: “I often have local business people in my office complaining about the Chinese dominance in the country. But, my question is where are you when the Chinese come and do the same businesses in your area? You must copy the way they are doing those businesses.”