CSOs to Petition Parliament

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Bill seeks to change the appointment procedure of the Chief Justice, deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court. Section 180 is being amended to allow appointment to the three offices to be done by the President after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition coordinated CSOs to issue a joint statement on the amendment and subsequently a press briefing was held on 07 February 2017. As part of CSOs initiatives agreed by CSOs at a Coordinating Meeting on 01 February 2017 the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Advocacy Chairperson, Mr Marvellous Kumalo will present a petition to Parliament today at 10AM. The petition seeks to implore Parliament and Government of Zimbabwe to respect the constitution in its present state and prioritize social service delivery and economic reforms for citizens.
More details to follow…..