Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Sunday February 26 – Cricket: Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan. Five one day international matches at Harare Sports Club. All matches start at 9.30am. Admission fee: $1 rest of ground and $2 embankment and Centurion. All children free. Second match Sunday February 19; third match Tuesday February 21; fourth match Friday February 24 and fifth match Sunday February 26.
Saturday February 18 and Sunday 19 – Embrace your vision 201. Create your own heART desire journal for 2017, Painting with Energy Creative Lab. with Antonella Bargione and Ema dos Santos. This is one of the most fun labs ever; you’ll learn a series of techniques that will allow you to create a visual heART journal, where you prioritise your saying yes to those heartfelt desires and/or that unfinished project that is still hidden in that drawer that keeps nagging at you, the ‘one day syndrome’. Together we’ll see what blocks us and the actions required. You’ll plant the seed and decide your first step to make towards your vision. Book by calling 0776 023013. More info and cost click on http://antonellabargione.com/event/embrace-your-vision-2017. Painting with Energy Labs are not about creating a pretty picture from your mind, I will teach you different painting processes that once mastered can start to change things in your life. It’s about getting absorbed in the process of your painting practise and use it as a way to bring more presence into your life. I guarantee you are going to have a breakthrough in self-confidence, so much fun and more.
Saturday February 18 – St Lazarus book sale. Arundel Shopping Centre, 8am to 2pm. All books at reasonable prices. Donations of books would be welcome. Please contact Brian Heathcote, brianh@coldchainzimbabwe.com.
Saturday February 18 – Coffee and cake morning at The Mustard Seed. A new initiative – coffee and cake for $4, for people to meet and network in the convivial surroundings of this restaurant and coffee shop. In future weeks there will be specialists there to enhance the experience with information and ideas on a wide range of interesting topics. If you want to present on something call Faith on 0772 572620. 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands.
Saturday February 18 – Cape Wine Academy wine course. Bushman Rock Estate. The course is designed to appeal to anyone with an interest in wine appreciation and is also a starting point to a career in the wine and hospitality industry. A fun and informative course. More information from Bunny Landon, CSW, call 0772 353840 or e-mail: zimgrapemail@gmail.com
Saturday February 18 – Northwood Floral Group’s first meeting of 2017. 2.30pm, in the Community Centre at Dandaro. Today’s demonstrator is Neels Scott, who has represented Zimbabwe at the Chelsea Flower Show and has won a gold medal, as well as being an award winner at the World Association of Flower Arrangers shows held once every three years. His demonstration is Natural Inspirations. All welcome, entry $2 plus something to eat at the tea. Those who attend are invited to bring an arrangement entitled Pink Is Pretty. These arrangements will be displayed on a table at the front to inspire and encourage everyone. Constructive criticism will be given; this is not compulsory but it’s how we learn. Neels is part of the Zimbabwean team that will be entering the WAFA show in Barbados in June. Five Zimbabweans will enter the show and two have been invited to judge. There can be as many as 600 arrangements from all over the world. The Zim team has been staging various fundraising events as they have to pay for everything themselves. They sold Christmas decorations they had made themselves and they staged a Christmas music and flowers show at Northside Community Church. There was a floral demonstration by Pam Harris, an international floral artist. Other events are planned, including a Mad Hatters’ tea party with fashion show before Easter.
Saturday February 18 to Sunday February 19 – Weekend teachings at the Harare Buddhist Centre. Presenter: Gelong Thubten. All the teachings are suitable for Buddhists of all levels, as well as non Buddhists. Saturday, 9.30am to 3.30pm. Suggested donation: $20. Bring and share vegetarian lunch. Topic: Overcoming Anger and Bitterness with Compassion. A workshop on the Buddhist methods for training in loving kindness and compassion, as well as how to develop forgiveness. We will explore the nature of anger and resentment and how to train in turning these mind states into compassion. There will be methods for transforming difficult relationships, and for developing greater tolerance and wisdom. Sunday, 9.30am to 1pm. Suggested donation: $15. Bring and share vegetarian lunch. Topic : Creating Inner Strength and Clarity during Difficult Times. Teachings on using life’s difficulties for the development of greater insight and compassion. Stress and challenging times can become the ground for creating strength and wisdom, if we know how to train the mind. We will explore subjects such as how to build gratitude, tolerance and confidence, as well as meditation and mindfulness instructions which can be applied in our daily lives. Additionally we will look at contemplative practices which help to transform attitudes and deepen our commitment to the path. Gelong Thubten is a fully ordained senior monk from Samye Ling Tibetan Buddhist Monastery. He took ordination over 24 years ago and spent many years as personal assistant to Choje Akong Tulku Rinpoche. Thubten has trained under some of the world’s most accomplished teachers of meditation, and has spent over five years in strict retreats, including the traditional long retreat on the Isle of Arran. In his early years as a monk, he completed over 200 pairs of the Nyungne fasting practice. Thubten teaches meditation and Buddhist philosophy at Samye Ling and the Samye Dzong centres worldwide. He also teaches mindfulness at major global companies and organisations, such as Google, Facebook, HSBC, major law firms, hospitals and prisons. Thubten trains medical students and doctors, as well as schoolchildren, and has pioneered educational projects in the U.K. and other parts of Europe. Thubten is the Director of Samye Dzong Scarborough, and is a Director of Samye Foundation Wales, a mindfulness charity. He is also a Trustee of Rokpa International, the international humanitarian aid organisation with medical, education and cultural projects in some of the world’s poorest regions. For further information please contact Mia Moers on mia.moers@gmail.com.
Sunday February 19 – Borrowdale Country Club’s Valentine Sunday. Music by FabFusion and Ovation band. Dress in red and white. Sunday roast lunch available. Booking essential, call (04) 861087 before close of business on Saturday February 18.
Sunday February 19 – Sunday roast at The Mustard Seed. $12 for a two-course meal for adults, $8 for a children’s meal. A fun family outing in this garden restaurant. Book by calling 0772 572620, 0774 531046 or (04) 438138-9. 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands.
Sunday February 19 – Sunday roast at Chatters. In Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East. Unbeatable value for a buffet luncheon at only $8 per person. Booking essential – call (04) 487006.
Sunday February 19 – Tree Society outing to Henry Hallam Dam. Bring a chair, lunch, drinks, hat. Meet at the Mukuvisi car park at 9am for a 9.15am departure, to travel in convoy or share lifts. Directions: we advise only high clearance vehicles. Proceed with care out on the Seke road past Coke Corner, past the bottom end of the runway of the airport on the left. Fairly soon after the runway there is a big sign which says JUNCTION 24 – an interesting fairly open area where one can buy goats, sheep and thatching grass. Immediately after the Junction 24 sign turn left onto a dirt road toward a small centre called Panyoko Hideout and Miranda Nite Club, pass this centre and pay your $2 entrance fee at a small security hut and gate. Continue along this road till you get to the dam wall where we will meet at 9.45am.
Tuesday February 21 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to teams – bring a team or come and join up with one. Everyone is welcome and the accent is on fun. Booking essential – contact aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw to book. Supper and soft drinks/hot beverages available from the restaurant – bring your own alcohol. Starts 6.30pm. Quizmaster Matthew Shadwell.
Friday February 24 – FaBFusion live at Queen Of Hearts. Corner Hurworth and Enterprise roads, Highlands. 5.30pm to 9.30pm. It’s the famous Pizza Friday also with Indian curries. Bar, jumping castle and entry free. For bookings call 0771 929914.
Saturday February 25 – Tree Society outing. This time to Bruce Cowley and Zia Thomas’s property in Sentosa. Meet at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. Call Tony on 0772 438697 for directions.
Saturday February 25 – Evening of Words. Club Room, Reps Theatre. >From 6.30pm. Theme for the month is: Storm. Come and listen or come and take part. All welcome and no entry fee.
Saturday February 25 – Ballroom and Latin DanceSport competition. Hellenic Primary School, 6pm. No spiky heels please. Bar and catering available. Tickets at the door: single seats $10 per person, $5 pensioners and schoolchildren dressed in something red, orange or green, children under 10 free. Limited space.
Wednesday March 1 to Saturday March 11 – An Evening with CS Lewis. A Repertory Players production in Theatre Upstairs at Reps featuring work by one of the 20th century most popular and thought-provoking writers, whose personal life was featured in Shadowlands, presented at Reps several years ago. Booking now open at The Spotlight. Performances 7pm, with Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Starring Mike Southall and directed by Graham Crutchley.
Thursday March 2 – George Makings 2017 Labour Update. A legal practitioner with 30 years’ experience in labour relations and labour law in Zimbabwe, George has authored 16 practical handbooks on various aspects of Zimbabwean labour law.There will be ample opportunity during the Update to ask questions and seek advice about specific labour problems. The Law Society of Zimbabwe has given this event accreditation: 8 hours CPD. Contact Linda at aquamor@mweb.co.zw for a brochure containing subjects to be covered and arrangements for booking and payment.
Thursday March 2 – Dante Alighieri movie: Si accettano miracoli. This is 2015 Italian comedy directed by Alessandro Siani. Italian with English subtitles. Tristan’s Bar, 6.30pm. Entry for Dante members is $3 per person (2017 memberships will need to be renewed and can be done at the movie), non-members $5 per person. Before the movie a curry dinner “apericena” with italian music, $10. Bookings are essential, contact 0773 557758. Max Covini, Executive Director. Dante Alighieri Society.
Thursday March 2 to Saturday March 11 – The 39 Steps. A Repertory Players production directed by Sue Bolt and Fiona Garrity, starring Kevin Hanssen, Lucy Eyre, Benedict Latto and Paul Shephard. An acclaimed farce/comedy. Booking now open at The Spotlight. Reps Theatre, performances 7pm with Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.
Friday March 3 – Gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film La La Land. Presented by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe at Sterk Kinekor, Sam Levy’s Village. The film tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. 7pm ,with snacks and wine from 6pm. Tickets $15, on sale from DTZ and dance studios. More information from info@dancetrust.co.zw. Snacks and drinks will be served from 6pm. Call (04) 36776 or 336560 during office hours or 0712 201479 any time. Payment may be made by cash, POS machine at the DTZ office, bank transfer to STANBIC BANK, BELGRAVIA. Account Name- Dance Trust of Zimbabwe, Account Number 9140000930732 or ECOCASH Merchant Number 27346. All proceeds will go towards bringing dancers from the Cape Town City Ballet to Harare in November to star in the DTZ’s Diamond Jubilee Ballet Season at Reps Theatre.
Friday March 10 – Abba-Solutely Fabulous. By public demand, this delightful show featuring the music of Abba. Starring Mande Snyman and Storm Whittaker. A focus show at 7pm, followed by a selection of country, pop and soft rock til late thereafter, Dinner available and drinks on sale. $5 entry. Book by calling 0772 572620, 0774 531046 or (04) 438138-9. 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands.
Tuesday March 14 to Sunday March 20 – Meditation Retreat at Susurumba Retreat Centre, Juliasdale. Presenter: Dave Sheehan. Topic: Healing our Psychological Wounds. Suggested cost: accommodation, shared rooms – $150 (or $35 per night); single room – $225 (if available); camping $100 (or $20 per night). Letting go and moving through life from one change to another bring the maturing of our spiritual being. In the end we discover that to love and let go can be the same thing. Both ways do not seek to possess. Both allow us to touch each moment of this changing life and allow us to be there fully for whatever arises next. To live in the present demands ongoing and unwavering commitment. Over and over we feel the familiar tug of thoughts and reactions that take us away from the present moment. With greatness of heart we can open to the people around us, to our family, to our community, to the social problems of the world, to our collective history. With wise understanding we can live in harmony with our life. For more information and booking form please contact Dave on zimsheehans@ gmail.com. Bookings by March 1 please. Please contact us if you have financial constraints; this should not be an obstacle to attending the retreat.
Thursday March 15 – Street Smart Selling Skills workshop. Your road to sales success with international speaker Mark Berger. Give your sales team the tools they need to succeed! The way we sell is changing rapidly. Customers are busier than ever before. Cold calling is just not working like it used to. Join Mark Berger and other sales professionals to discover the keys to increasing your sales.
8.30am to 5pm, Jacaranda Rooms, Rainbow Towers. Fee: $140 per delegate (including meals plus comprehensive sales training manual). Limited seating available so please book now. Call (04) 870333, 0775 570474, 0773 336828.
Wednesday March 22 – Gardening courses by Ann Hamilton King. 12 Fleetwood Road, Alexandra Park. Beginners $20, Intermediate $25 and Advanced $30 per gardener. From 8am to 4pm. Contact (04) 744029 or 745702 or 0772 133016 to book.
Saturday March 25 – Senior Citizens Club tea dance. From 2pm to 5pm at the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre, corner Fife Ave/Colquhoun Street. $5 entry at the door. Music by Steve Theron. Tea and food. Cash bar available. Raffle prizes to be won. So put on your dancing shoes and come and enjoy an afternoon of fun. If anyone would like to donate a plate of food for the event, this would be much appreciated. Call (04) 250093 or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw to book a table.
Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2 – Album launch by Ovation and FaB Fusion. A launch show to début their new CD Mixed Bag, plus bringing back by popular demand last year’s successful and spectacular All That Jazz show, featuring the jazz queens Kate Rudder, Mande Snyman, Zeena The Diva and more. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Friday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children under 12 and pensioners. Tickets available online or direct from The Spotlight (www.thespotlight.co.zw) or call 0772 687067or (04)308159. Tickets also available from the restaurant. The event will be a relaxed picnic-style event. Food and drinks available from the restaurant – no cooler boxes. Bring blankets and chairs.
Wednesday April 5, Wednesday April 12 and Wednesday April 19 – Silver Spoon Cookery Course. Once a week, the course will be from 9 am to 3 pm and will cover good housekeeping and cookery. Participants will be shown the foundation of building a menu for not only the everyday meal but also for special occasions. Under the guidance of Ann Hamilton King. $80 per student. Pre-payment is required to confirm your booking and space is limited. Contact Ann or Joyline on (04) 744029 or 745704 or 0772 133016.
Thursday April 6 to Monday April 10 – Zambezi River Ride. The Lomagundi College Zambezi River Ride is a mountain bike event, all proceeds from which will be directed to ZimParks’ anti-poaching efforts in the Hurungwe area. Download registration forms from www.lomagundi.com (available on the Lomagundi College and Primary School pages). E-mail filled-in forms to: lcpsheadmaster@lomagundi.com for registration.
Saturday April 8 – Family Fun Day. In aid of the The Emerald Hill Children’s Home, this will be held at Gateway High School from 10am to 4.0pm. Live music by FabFusion and Ovation band, and other artistes. Braai and food stalls, travel, arts and craft stalls, paintball, target practice, zorb balls, water slides and more. Free jumping castle and balloons for children distributed by Simbisa Brands Mascots. Entry $2, toddlers free. Tickets can be paid for in advance by contacting Admin on 0773 589299 or (04) 336044, or e-mailing admin@emeraldhome.co.zw.
Saturday April 8 – the DStv Ngoma Awards Cocktail Gala. Presenting the awards for advertising excellence in 2016. More details soon but enquiries to Judy Macdonald, call (04) 870306 or e-mail empire@mango.zw.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 17-20; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Good Friday, Friday April 14; Easter Saturday, Saturday April 15; Easter, Sunday April 16; Easter Monday, Monday April 17; Independence Day, Tuesday April 18; Workers’ Day, Monday May 1; Africa Day, Thursday May 25; Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
Excellent function venue: Looking for a good venue to hold a function or meeting, be it small or large? Contact the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre on (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm) or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw. Centrally situated on corner Fife Avenue/Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with secure parking, catering and bar facilities, very pleasant surroundings at reasonable rates. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest! Bookings open now.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will be conducting exhibitor training workshops on exhibitor participation at Sanganai/Hlanganani 2017 in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Nyanga at the end of February 2017. The training programmes are meant to assist exhibitors on how they can maximise value out of their business exchange and interactions with international buyers during Sanganai/Hlanganani. The training which will cover marketing (exhibition planning, exhibition strategy and stand designs), speed dating sessions, package development, experiences from the best, negotiation and closing of sales contracts will be undertaken by ZITF, ZTA and a few renowned operators with vast international tourism experience. The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is urging all interested persons to have been registered for Sanganai/Hlanganani 2017 to enable ZTA to ascertain the number of exhibitors to receive this crucial training. Attached is the booking form for Sanganai/Hlanganani 2017. For more information, please do not hesitate to contact the Executive Director, National Convention Bureau, Tesa Chikaponya on e-mail: ncb@ztazim.co.zw or telephone: 0772 417723.Entertainment