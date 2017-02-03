Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Sunday February 5 – Cricket: Zimbabwe A versus Afghanistan A. Five one-day matches at Harare Sports Club. All matches start at 9.30am. Admission free. Fourth match Friday February 3 February and fifth match Sunday February 5.
Friday February 3 – Mande Snyman sings at Casa Mia. Entertainment during a Friday night supper at one of Harare’s buzziest restaurants, King George Road, Avondale (opposite Avondale Primary School). From 6.30pm onwards. Casa Mia has a selection of Italian and other meals, and is a super venue for family dinners and corporate hosting. Mande Snyman entertains with her selection of soft rock, pop and country music.
Saturday February 4 – Postponed: St Lazarus book sale at Arundel Shopping Centre. The organisers apologise for any inconvenience but hope that this will give donors more time to let them have their contributions. See notice below for February 18.
Saturday February 4 – Car Boot Sale. Borrowdale Country Club. Sellers: cost is $5 per stand, with tables available at $1 each, open from 7.30am to 8.30am for set-up. Buyers’ entry fee $1 per person, from 8.30am. Convert those unwanted items into cash. For further information contact Lovemore on (04) 861087.
Saturday February 4 – Tree Society outing to the National Botanic Garden. Meet in the car park at 8.45am for a 9am start of the walk.
Sunday February 5 – Legend Band play at Borrowdale Country Club. From 1pm with the well-known Sunday roast lunch still available at $10 per portion. Bar open. POS in use. Bookings for lunch are essential, call 0772 235115 before 10am on Saturday.
Sunday February 5 – The Harare Caledonian Society Burns Lunch. Royal Harare Golf Club, 12.30 pm. Dress will be Highland dress or smart casual (please wear a wee bitty tartan). Tickets will be on sale from St John Ambulance, Sister Paulette at The Emerald Hill Children’s Home, Liz Coid at The Heritage School, $20 per person. Call Liz on 0772 307556.
Tuesday February 7 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to teams – bring a team or come and join up with one. Everyone is welcome and the accent is on fun. Booking essential – contact aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw to book. Supper and soft drinks/hot beverages available from the restaurant – bring your own alcohol. Starts 6.30pm. Quizmaster Alan Thompson.
Tuesday February 7 – The Doc Club presents Buena Vista Social Club. This 1999 film by Wim Winders is about the rich musical heritage of Cuba, how it stayed cocooned from the world and how the artistes were able to hone their skills while remaining stuck in time. Ageing Cuban musicians whose talents had been virtually forgotten following Castro’s takeover of Cuba are brought out of retirement by Ry Cooder, who travelled to Havana in order to bring the musicians together, resulting in triumphant performances of extraordinary music, and resurrecting the musicians’ careers. If you plan to attend, please e-mail Jean Paul Bonarjee at jp.bonarjee@gmail.com or text 0785 000901. If you’re having dinner as well ($10 meat and veg curry), please contact Sandy on 0733 411426 or Tristan on 0737 331042 before Monday morning at 9am. Entry fee $5, mostly going to charity. The film start at 7pm, so come early if you wish to eat or have a drink.
Thursday February 9 – Darts and games evening. Reps Theatre, Club Room (upstairs Bar). Starts 6.30pm. All welcome
Saturday February 11 – Cresta Hotels’ 2017 wedding expo. Cresta Sango conference centre at Cresta Lodge, Samora Machel Avenue East. An opportunity for prospective couples, event organisers and even casual visitors to see what is available to them with regard to resources and support services surrounding weddings. The expo will feature displays by a range of participants, including wedding planners and service providers, as well as related resource suppliers. In addition, Cresta Hotels will focus on the packages it is making available to organisers of weddings at Cresta Lodge, its flagship hotel in Harare, as well as its other operational units in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. Food, drinks and entertainment will be laid on to make the event even more appealing to visitors and exhibitors, and people attending will have a chance to inspect Cresta Lodge bedrooms and suites, as well as other facilities. Open to the public from 9am to 5.30pm. No entry fee.
Saturday February 11 – String Theory. A short programme of dinner music presented by Cabby Stirling from 7pm at Casa Mia, corner Aberdeen and King George roads, Avondale. Book a table at Casa Mia by calling (04) 332044. Donations are also welcome. Money will go to support violin teacher training in Zimbabwe.
Sunday February 12 – Cristina Jenkins sings live at The Spice Lounge. Lunchtime from 12noon to 3pm with a three-course meal, a la carte at $35 per person. E-mail spiceloungezim@gmail.com or call 0779 581000 or (04) 701672 to make a reservation.
Monday February 13 – February’s restaurateurs and hoteliers luncheon. A monthly gathering of people in the hospitality trade for a luncheon of social networking and fun. Booking essential: e-mail aquarius@iewayafrica.co.zw
Tuesday February 14 – St Valentine’s Dinner at The Mustard Seed. Superb three-course supper, with entertainment by Mande Snyman. Starts 7pm. $25 per person. Booking essential. Call (04) or e-mail mustardseed7777@gmail.com. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway south, Highlands.
Tuesday February 14 – Valentine’s Party for the family. The Discovereum Children’s Museum will host a Valentine’s party at the museum, located at 18399 Hillside Road Extension, Msasa, off Glenara Avenue and next to Mukuvisi Woodlands. The event encompasses activities for the entire family and it will be another opportunity to bond and learn through play. Activities include the following: heart surgeon role play, exploring the human cell, dinosphere scavenger hunt, quiz, a trip to ancient Egypt, learning about Cleopatra and the Great TutAnkhAmon, and a magnet-making science experiment. Children and adults will learn to make giant bubbles and experience some awesome outdoor activities, too. It is going to be a fun-filled event, with some poetry writing workshops, a poetry writing exercise and the brave ones will recite on stage. Families will participate in the visual art workshop, where they learn how to do a heart illustration and sketch each other’s portraits. Best of all, there will be the screening of The Notebook in the Discovereum Auditorium. Contact Wesley Maraireon 0737 745983 or at wesley.maraire@gmail.com.
Tuesday February 14 – Valentine’s Day at Harare’s five-star Meikles Hotel. A six-course dinner with chocolates, sparkling wine and red roses at $60 per person in La Fontaine Grillroom, with music by Vintage Vibes. A buffet dinner in The Pavilion Bistro at $35, also with sparkling wine, chocolates and red roses. Stay between February 12 and 19 with the special Valentine’s Package of $150 per couple sharing, including breakfast, romantic turndown and a bottle of complimentary sparkling wine (but not including dinner) per night. Call Elizabeth on (04) 707721 or e-mail fnbjnrmgr@meikles.com.
Tuesday February14 – Valentine’s Day at The Spice Lounge. Lunch and dinner a la carte at $35 per person. E-mail spiceloungezim@gmail.com or call 0779 581000 or (04) 701672 to make a reservation.
Tuesday February 14 – Valentines dinner and dance. The Pointe Restaurant, Third Street, Avenues. Live music by FaBFusion duo. $15 for a three-course dinner. 7pm to 11pm. Book by calling 0772 468123, (04) 703095, (04) 734240.
Friday February 17 – Public talk by Gelong Thubten, topic: Mindfulness and Inner Happiness. A talk on mindfulness meditation and the development of greater inner peace and happiness. Thubten will explain the neuroscience behind mindfulness practice, as well as its effects on stress and the emotions. We will look at happiness as a choice, and how it can be the cause rather than the result of our experiences. Thubten teaches mindfulness internationally in the corporate world, as well as in hospitals, schools and other organisations; he will share some of this experience during the talk. Gelong Thubten is a fully-ordained senior monk from Samye Ling Tibetan Buddhist Monastery. He took ordination 24 years ago and spent many years as personal assistant to Choje Akong Tulku Rinpoche. Thubten has trained under some of the world’s most accomplished teachers of meditation, and has spent over five years in strict retreats, including the traditional long retreat on the Isle of Arran. In his early years as a monk, he completed over 200 pairs of the Nyungne fasting practice. Thubten teaches meditation and Buddhist philosophy at Samye Ling and the Samye Dzong centres worldwide. He also teaches mindfulness at major global companies and organisations, such as Google, Facebook, HSBC, major law firms, hospitals and prisons. Thubten trains medical students and doctors, as well as schoolchildren, and has pioneered educational projects in the UK and other parts of Europe. Thubten is the Director of Samye Dzong Scarborough, and is a Director of Samye Foundation Wales, a mindfulness charity. He is also a Trustee of Rokpa International, the international humanitarian aid organisation with medical, education and cultural projects in some of the world’s poorest regions. Borrowdale Meditation Centre, 6 Borrowdale Lane, off Piers Road, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Suggested donation: $5. Contact : Dave Sheehan on zimsheehans@gmail..com.
Saturday February 18 – St Lazarus book sale. Arundel Shopping Centre, 8am to 2pm. All books at reasonable prices. Donations of books would be welcome. Please contact Brian Heathcote, brianh@coldchainzimbabwe.com.
Saturday February 18 – Cape Wine Academy wine course. Bushman Rock Estate. The course is designed to appeal to anyone with an interest in wine appreciation and is also a starting point to a career in the wine and hospitality industry. A fun and informative course. More information from Bunny Landon, CSW, call 0772 353840 or e-mail: zimgrapemail@gmail.com
Saturday February 18 to Sunday February 19 – Weekend teachings at the Harare Buddhist Centre. Presenter: Gelong Thubten. All the teachings are suitable for Buddhists of all levels, as well as non Buddhists. Saturday, 9.30am to 3.30pm. Suggested donation: $20. Bring and share vegetarian lunch. Topic: Overcoming Anger and Bitterness with Compassion. A workshop on the Buddhist methods for training in loving kindness and compassion, as well as how to develop forgiveness. We will explore the nature of anger and resentment and how to train in turning these mind states into compassion. There will be methods for transforming difficult relationships, and for developing greater tolerance and wisdom. Sunday, 9.30am to 1pm. Suggested donation: $15. Bring and share vegetarian lunch. Topic : Creating Inner Strength and Clarity during Difficult Times. Teachings on using life’s difficulties for the development of greater insight and compassion. Stress and challenging times can become the ground for creating strength and wisdom, if we know how to train the mind. We will explore subjects such as how to build gratitude, tolerance and confidence, as well as meditation and mindfulness instructions which can be applied in our daily lives. Additionally we will look at contemplative practices which help to transform attitudes and deepen our commitment to the path. Gelong Thubten is a fully ordained senior monk from Samye Ling Tibetan Buddhist Monastery. He took ordination over 24 years ago and spent many years as personal assistant to Choje Akong Tulku Rinpoche. Thubten has trained under some of the world’s most accomplished teachers of meditation, and has spent over five years in strict retreats, including the traditional long retreat on the Isle of Arran. In his early years as a monk, he completed over 200 pairs of the Nyungne fasting practice. Thubten teaches meditation and Buddhist philosophy at Samye Ling and the Samye Dzong centres worldwide. He also teaches mindfulness at major global companies and organisations, such as Google, Facebook, HSBC, major law firms, hospitals and prisons. Thubten trains medical students and doctors, as well as schoolchildren, and has pioneered educational projects in the U.K. and other parts of Europe. Thubten is the Director of Samye Dzong Scarborough, and is a Director of Samye Foundation Wales, a mindfulness charity. He is also a Trustee of Rokpa International, the international humanitarian aid organisation with medical, education and cultural projects in some of the world’s poorest regions. For further information please contact Mia Moers on mia.moers@gmail.com.
Sunday February 19 – Borrowdale Country Club’s Valentine Sunday. Music by FabFusion, dress in red and white. Sunday roast lunch available. Booking essential, call (04) 861087 before close of business on Saturday February 18.
Sunday February 19 – Tree Society outing to Henry Hallam Dam. Bring a chair, lunch, drinks, hat. Meet at the Mukuvisi car park at 9am for a 9.15am departure, to travel in convoy or share lifts. Directions: we advise only high clearance vehicles. Proceed with care out on the Seke road past Coke Corner, past the bottom end of the runway of the airport on the left. Fairly soon after the runway there is a big sign which says JUNCTION 24 – an interesting fairly open area where one can buy goats, sheep and thatching grass. Immediately after the Junction 24 sign turn left onto a dirt road toward a small centre called Panyoko Hideout and Miranda Nite Club, pass this centre and pay your $2 entrance fee at a small security hut and gate. Continue along this road till you get to the dam wall where we will meet at 9.45am.
Tuesday February 21 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to teams – bring a team or come and join up with one. Everyone is welcome and the accent is on fun. Booking essential – contact aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw to book. Supper and soft drinks/hot beverages available from the restaurant – bring your own alcohol. Starts 6.30pm. Quizmaster Matthew Shadwell.
Friday February 24 – FaBFusion live at Queen Of Hearts. Corner Hurworth and Enterprise roads, Highlands. 5.30pm to 9.30pm. It’s the famous Pizza Friday also with Indian curries. Bar, jumping castle and entry free. For bookings call 0771 929914.
Saturday February 25 – Tree Society outing. This time to Bruce Cowley and Zia Thomas’s property in Sentosa. Meet at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. Call Tony on 0772 438697 for directions.
Wednesday March 1 to Saturday March 11 – An Evening with CS Lewis. A Repertory Players production in Theatre Upstairs at Reps featuring work by one of the 20th century most popular and thought-provoking writers, whose personal life was featured in Shadowlands, presented at Reps several years ago. Booking now open at The Spotlight. Performances 7pm, with Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.
Thursday March 2 – George Makings 2017 Labour Update. A legal practitioner with 30 years’ experience in labour relations and labour law in Zimbabwe, George has authored 16 practical handbooks on various aspects of Zimbabwean labour law.There will be ample opportunity during the Update to ask questions and seek advice about specific labour problems. The Law Society of Zimbabwe has given this event accreditation: 8 hours CPD. Contact Linda at aquamor@mweb.co.zw for a brochure containing subjects to be covered and arrangements for booking and payment.
Thursday March 2 to Saturday March 11 – The 39 Steps. A Repertory Players production directed by Sue Bolt and Fiona Garrity. An acclaimed farce/comedy. Booking now open at The Spotlight. Reps Theatre, performances 7pm with Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.
Friday March 3 – Gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film La La Land. Ptresented by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe. The film tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. 7pm ,with snacks and wine from 6pm. Tickets $15, on sale from DTZ and dance studios. More information from info@dancetrust.co.zw.
Tuesday March 14 to Sunday March 20 – Meditation Retreat at Susurumba Retreat Centre, Juliasdale. Presenter: Dave Sheehan. Topic: Healing our Psychological Wounds. Suggested cost: accommodation, shared rooms – $150 (or $35 per night); single room – $225 (if available); camping $100 (or $20 per night). Letting go and moving through life from one change to another bring the maturing of our spiritual being. In the end we discover that to love and let go can be the same thing. Both ways do not seek to possess. Both allow us to touch each moment of this changing life and allow us to be there fully for whatever arises next. To live in the present demands ongoing and unwavering commitment. Over and over we feel the familiar tug of thoughts and reactions that take us away from the present moment. With greatness of heart we can open to the people around us, to our family, to our community, to the social problems of the world, to our collective history. With wise understanding we can live in harmony with our life. For more information and booking form please contact Dave on zimsheehans@ gmail.com. Bookings by March 1 please. Please contact us if you have financial constraints; this should not be an obstacle to attending the retreat.
Thursday March 15 – Street Smart Selling Skills workshop. Your road to sales success with international speaker Mark Berger. Give your sales team the tools they need to succeed! The way we sell is changing rapidly. Customers are busier than ever before. Cold calling is just not working like it used to. Join Mark Berger and other sales professionals to discover the keys to increasing your sales.
8.30am to 5pm, Jacaranda Rooms, Rainbow Towers. Fee: $140 per delegate (including meals plus comprehensive sales training manual). Limited seating available so please book now. Call (04) 870333, 0775 570474, 0773 336828.
Saturday March 25 – Senior Citizens Club tea dance. From 2pm to 5pm at the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre, corner Fife Ave/Colquhoun Street. $5 entry at the door. Music by Steve Theron. Tea and food. Cash bar available. Raffle prizes to be won. So put on your dancing shoes and come and enjoy an afternoon of fun. If anyone would like to donate a plate of food for the event, this would be much appreciated. Call (04) 250093 or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw to book a table.
Friday March 31 and Sunday April 2 – Album launch by Ovation and FaB Fusion. A launch show to début their new CD Mixed Bag, plus bringing back by popular demand last year’s successful and spectacular All That Jazz show, featuring the jazz queens Kate Rudder, Mande Snyman, Zeena The Diva and more. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Friday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children under 12 and pensioners. Tickets available online or direct from The Spotlight (www.thespotlight.co.zw) or call 0772 687067or (04)308159. Tickets also available from the restaurant. The event will be a relaxed picnic-style event. Food and drinks available from the restaurant – no cooler boxes. Bring blankets and chairs.
Thursday April 6 to Monday April 10 – Zambezi River Ride. The Lomagundi College Zambezi River Ride is a mountain bike event, all proceeds from which will be directed to ZimParks’ anti-poaching efforts in the Hurungwe area. Download registration forms from www.lomagundi.com (available on the Lomagundi College and Primary School pages). E-mail filled-in forms to: lcpsheadmaster@lomagundi.com for registration.
Saturday April 8 – Emerald Hill Children’s Home fundraiser. Ovation and FaB Fusion will be entertaining live for the Emerald Hill Children’s Home family fun day fundraiser at Gateway High School. More details soon.
Saturday April 8 – the DStv Ngoma Awards Cocktail Gala. Presenting the awards for advertising excellence in 2016. More details soon but enquiries to Judy Macdonald, call (04) 870306 or e-mail empire@mango.zw.
Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com
Sunday June 11 – Wild Geese Lodge Art Festival. The objective of the event is the promotion of local artists, including painters and sculptors, and helping them earn a living through selling their art. The festival was started in 2012 and each year it has grown in the number of participating artists, the number of visitors and, most important, in the amount of art sold. Artists must register and, once accepted, exhibit for free. A small percentage of sales goes to the organisers to cover administration and promotion costs. Leslie Johnson communicates with each and every artist, sees their work and ensures the work shown is of top-class standard. In 2016 185 artists exhibited, about 3 000 visitors came through the gates and more than $40 000 worth of art was sold. Donations at the gate went to Pensioners Aid and Waterholes in Hwange. Art Festival 2017 will be just as good. More information from artfestzim@gmail.com.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): first term ends Thurs April 6 – half term Feb 17-20; second term starts Tues May 9, ends Thurs Aug 10 – half term June 23-26; third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Good Friday, Friday April 14; Easter Saturday, Saturday April 15; Easter, Sunday April 16; Easter Monday, Monday April 17; Independence Day, Tuesday April 18; Workers’ Day, Monday May 1; Africa Day, Thursday May 25; Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
Excellent function venue: Looking for a good venue to hold a function or meeting, be it small or large? Contact the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre on (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm) or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw. Centrally situated on corner Fife Avenue/Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with secure parking, catering and bar facilities, very pleasant surroundings at reasonable rates. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest! Bookings open now.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).Entertainment