9.2.2017 6:08
by RAU

Alert: Pastor Evan Mawarire granted bail

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' lawyers appeared at the High Court for Pastor's Evan Mawarire's bail hearing. The state lawyer opposed the bail application on reasons that the accused was a "celebrated terrorist", his family was domiciled in the USA and he had several links in the diaspora, which allegedly made him a suitable candidate for fleeing the country before trial.
However, the High Court stated that the reasons were not compelling enough to remand the accused in custody. The judge also ruled that considering the accused had flown into the country without any form of disguise, he had no reason not to comply with the country’s jurisdiction. Therefore the High Court granted the accused bail on the following conditions:

  • A sum of $300 is paid.
  • The accused surrenders his passport and all his travelling documents
  • He reports to the police station twice a week, both on Monday and Friday between 6am and 8pm
  • The accused does not interfere with the case.
Harrison Nkomo said that Pastor Evan Mawarire will be released by midday tomorrow as they have to finish on some paperwork today.
