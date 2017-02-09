6:08 by RAU Have your say: Alert: Pastor Evan Mawarire granted bail

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights' lawyers appeared at the High Court for Pastor's Evan Mawarire's bail hearing. The state lawyer opposed the bail application on reasons that the accused was a "celebrated terrorist", his family was domiciled in the USA and he had several links in the diaspora, which allegedly made him a suitable candidate for fleeing the country before trial.