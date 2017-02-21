11:20 by ZPP Have your say: 21st February Movement Celebrations – School Closures

Wednesday witnessed yet another poignant news that was to violate the right to education of many school going children in Matabeleland region particularly Bulawayo province. In view of the foregoing, school going children both primary and secondary were told not to attend Thursday and Friday lessons in anticipation that their school facilities would accommodate 21st Movement guests to the President’s birthday festivities on the 25th February, 2017 at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) in Matobo District.1 Added to this, in some schools, students were explicitly told that the long weekend was meant to pave way for those that would want to attend the 21st Movement celebrations yet others treated the issue with hesitancy citing that it was a government directive to have such a ‘holiday’.