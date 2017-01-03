14:46 by Staff Reporter

Name Have your say: Youths increase their Incomes through the Zimbabwe: Works project

Harare – Since January 2015, over 12,000 Zimbabwean youths have benefited from expanded economic opportunities through Phase II of the Zimbabwe:Works project. The Zimbabwe:Works project is supported through funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID), and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida). The project, implemented by the International Youth Foundation, strengthens local non-governmental and private sector organizations to provide training services and products to increase employment opportunities for young Zimbabweans. This alliance, called Zimbabwe:Works, is in its second phase and seeks to assist 22,000 youth to acquire entrepreneurship skills, gain valuable job experience and build professional networks between January 2015 and December 2017.