Youth blast politicians for politicizing clinic construction

The construction of Tovani Clinic has been taken over by the revolutionary party, Zanu PF and prospective candidates are using the pegged clinic as a campaign tool in the process frustrating non-governmental organisations, Zaka rural district council and well-wishers who are eager to assist. COTRAD Action for Accountability Team leader, Trymore Chivaka of Zaka Central Constituency, ward 13, said the construction of Tovani Clinic was approved by Zaka Rural District Council in 2002.
However, currently the building is at foundation level. “Ward 13 has no proper health centre, our only hope is Tovani Clinic initiated by Zaka RDC through the plough back funds. However, to our surprise in 2008 elections Zanu PF officials and traditional leaders took over the project. Sadly the project has remained stagnant. Donors have distanced themselves from the project citing political interference,”said Chivaka. Local villagers also condemned traditional leaders -Chief Nhema in particular- for claiming the project was initiated by Zanu PF. One woman Tendai Chamisa of Tovani Village urged public officials to seriously consider and address the health issues faced by residents as a matter of urgency. “Pregnant women and Children are in a difficult situation, unnecessary deaths are occurring because of lack of adequate health facilities. People of Muhope, Zava and Zviitwa Villages are travelling more than 15 Kilometers to access medical care at Musiso Hospital or Siyavareva Clinic,” she added.
COTRAD Action for Accountability Groups agreed to submit a letter to the councillor and the Zaka Rural District Council for consideration. COTRAD is concerned about violation of the right to health which is enshrined in the constitution. COTRAD hopes that public officials will respond to the concerns raised by the people of Zaka District.