COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Youth blast politicians for politicizing clinic construction

Youths in Zaka District have blamed Zanu PF officials for meddling in community development programs thereby obstructing the construction of Tovani Clinic in ward 13, Zaka Central Constituency. The matter was disclosed during a community dialogue meeting facilitated by Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) on the 10th of January 2017 at Tovani Ward Centre.