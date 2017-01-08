6:18 by Telegraph Have your say: Why white Zimbabwean farmer, Ben Freeth, returned to his farm eight years after it was destroyed by pro-Mugabe forces

Stripped of their land and forced to watch their house torched, Kent-born Ben Freeth and his family have seen first-hand the violence and unpredictability of Zimbabwe’s authoritarian regime. Yet after beatings, torture and court battles, he still has hope for the hundreds of thousands of farmers and farmworkers who have lost their livelihoods to Robert Mugabe.