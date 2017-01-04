11:24 by News24 Have your say: So it went in Rhodesia, so it goes in Zimbabwe.

Harare, Zimbabwe-Penultimate month to Christmas, the last drop of water to hit these streets was from the violent rainstorm last week. Not even the public toilet taps gush out water like they used to. Even those pipes underground are their former selves. The people are in a somber mood, a reflection of what surrounds them- uncertainty and suffering without purpose.