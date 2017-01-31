6:09 by Spotlight Zimbabwe Have your say: VP Mnangagwa enticed to cancel 2018 elections

COLOGNE/CAPE TOWN - Aggrieved opposition political foes and forces against MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, and Zim PF boss, Joice Mujuru's grand coalition pact to dethrone President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu PF party from power in next year's crucial presidential and parliamentary polls, are reportedly enticing vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to cancel the plebiscite, in favour of an all inclusive National Transitional Authority (NTA) instead, Spotlight Zimbabwe reported.