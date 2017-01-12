VISET to challenge the ban on the selling of fruits & vegetables in court

(1) There is need for an assessment report to establish the correlation between the sale of vegetables/fruits and the spread of typhoid. Such report must be made public as a matter of urgency
(2) The ban will result in an unnecessary loss of income/livelihoods by street vendors. The loss of income/livelihoods is likely to be disproportional to the aim that the government seeks to achieve.
(3) The spread of typhoid has more to do with the shortage of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services than the mere sale of fruits and vegetables by street vendors
To that end VISET will be approaching the High Court of Zimbabwe on an urgent basis to apply for an interdict to suspend the ban until the above concerns have been addressed. We will also engage the authorities both in the boardrooms and in the streets because the vendors will not remain silent while their livelihoods are being trampled upon particularly when times are hard, such as is the case presently.