Vendors’ Application High Court Ruling

The Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)’s urgent High Court application against the eviction of vendors operating within the Central Business District of Harare was heard before Justice Mangota in the Judge’s Chambers. The respondents in this case were:
- The City of Harare
- The Ministry of Local Government
- The Commissioner General of the Police
The High Court of Zimbabwe issued an interdict banning the Harare City Council and the Zimbabwe Republic Police from evicting vendors operating within the Central Business District of Harare pending the determination of VISET’s High Court application.
The next hearing will be on Tuesday, the 31st of January 2017.