5:36 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Update: Mega Rallies for Bikita By-Election: Peaceful or Violent?

With 09 days left before voting day, preparations for the Bikita West by-election are intensifying as the 6 contesting candidates conduct numerous rallies and meetings. Candidates across the political divide have scheduled a series of rallies with ZANU PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere announcing that his party has lined up several rallies beginning on the 12th of January 2017, having conducted their first mega rally attended by VP Mnangagwa on the 4th of January 2017 at Nyika Growth Point. Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) has scheduled a campaign rally at Nyika Growth Point on the 19th of January 2017 where party president Joyce Mujuru is expected to address.