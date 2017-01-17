6:50 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Update 3: Voter Intimidation on the Rise in Bikita West?

As we count down 4 days before the Bikita West by-election, intimidation is increasing in the constituency. Final mega rallies are scheduled to take place this week with ZANU PF holding its last one on Wednesday 18th and ZIM PF Thursday 19th January respectively. Between 12-15th January alone, Heal Zimbabwe recorded 33 cases of human rights violations mostly perpetrated by ZANU PF against opposition members and the electorate in general. Intimidation constituted 69% of the total violations recorded followed by 19% of unfair food and farming inputs distribution and forced attendance to political gatherings recording 6%. Disrupted political gatherings and destruction of campaign material recorded 3% each.