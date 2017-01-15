13:15 by Ngomakurira Have your say: The state of flow

The “state of flow” describes the moment when a sportsman or woman forgets all their physical and psychological preparation and training, all their strategies and techniques, and abandons themselves to the action. It is a moment when they play their best. “There is lots of anecdotal evidence and research,” says Dr Mark Nasti of Liverpool John Moores University, “to support the idea that our optimal performances occur when we forget about achieving rewards and instead focus purely on fully engaging with what is in front of us.”